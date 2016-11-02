* Third-quarter adjusted profit $0.73 vs estimate $0.81
* Gross profit in agribusiness nearly halves
* Bunge raises outlook for food, sugar units
(Recasts, adds CEO quote, adds earnings outlook, adds share
price)
By Karl Plume
CHICAGO, Nov 2 U.S. agricultural products trader
Bunge Ltd said Wednesday it expects the record-large U.S.
corn and soybean harvest to help its earnings rebound from a
weaker-than-expected third quarter.
The company's shares surged despite reporting disappointing
results on Wednesday due to weather-reduced crops in South
America, home to many of Bunge's elevators and processing
plants.
Bunge Chief Executive Soren Schroder said the company
expects a "solid fourth quarter" and is confident about its
growth prospects in 2017, due in part to bumper crops in North
America that will benefit its agribusiness segment.
The company also raised its 2016 profit outlook for its food
and ingredients unit on higher margins and a stabilizing
Brazilian economy, and increased its earnings view for sugar and
bioenergy due to higher ethanol prices.
"Going into 2017, all three of those segments are looking
positive and it is probably the first time we've had that in
recent memory. A lot of things can change between now and then,
but the setup is pretty good," Schroder said in an interview.
Third-quarter gross profit in Bunge's agribusiness - which
buys, sells, stores, transports and processes grains and
oilseeds around the world - nearly halved in the third quarter
as slow farmer selling in South America weighed on earnings.
The agribusiness accounted for nearly 71 percent of the
company's total net sales of $11.42 billion.
The slow selling is likely to persist through the end of the
year, said Chief Financial Officer Drew Burke.
Although Brazilian supplies thinned during the quarter,
export sales from the United States surged. Farmers in the
United States have almost completed what is expected to be the
largest corn and soy harvests on record, which should continue
to benefit multinational grain traders.
Grain traders such as Bunge and Archer Daniels Midland Co
and Cargill Inc can profit when supplies are
ample in some areas and tight in others.
ADM reported a stronger-than-expected third-quarter profit
on Tuesday due to robust U.S. exports.
Bunge said it expects to benefit from strong U.S. exports
more acutely in the fourth quarter.
Net income available to shareholders fell to $116 million,
or 83 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $229
million, or 1.56 per share, a year earlier.
Adjusted profit per share was 73 cents, missing the average
estimate of 81 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Bunge shares were trading up 9.4 percent at $68.49.
(Additional reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing
by Maju Samuel, Bernard Orr)