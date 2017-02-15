Feb 15 U.S. agricultural trader Bunge Ltd
reported a 39.4 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by
higher sugar and ethanol prices and a stabilizing Brazil
economy.
The White Plains, New York-based company said net income
available to shareholders rose to $262 million, or $1.82 per
share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $188 million,
or $1.30 per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose to $12.06 billion from $11.11 billion.
Bunge and rival agribusinesses ADM, Cargill
and Louis Dreyfus are known as the ABCD
companies that dominate global grain trading. They make money
buying, selling, storing, processing and transporting crops
around the world.
(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)