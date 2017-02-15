(Recasts, adds analyst quote, updates share price)
By Karl Plume
Feb 15 U.S. agricultural trader Bunge Ltd
on Wednesday reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit
and forecast strong earnings growth in 2017 on expected massive
corn and soybean harvests in South America, sending shares
nearly 8 percent higher.
Earnings were propelled by higher sugar and ethanol prices
and improved edible oil margins in Brazil, and rose despite
weaker results from its core agribusiness segment.
Bunge reiterated its optimistic outlook for 2017. The
company expects its agribusiness unit, the largest in terms of
revenue and volumes, to start the year slow and progressively
improve as volumes and margins pick up in South America.
"We enter 2017 with confidence and expect strong growth in
earnings. After disappointing crops in South America last year,
the region is on track to produce record harvests this season,
which aligns well with our footprint," Chief Executive Officer
Soren Schroder said.
South American farmers are expected to harvest bumper corn
and soybean crops this year, including record-large crops in
Brazil, the continent's largest producer and exporter.
Last year's weather-reduced Brazilian harvests prompted
farmers to hold back supplies. That weighed on processing
margins and limited trading opportunities. Bunge's agribusiness
earnings slumped nearly 12 percent in the fourth quarter.
A record U.S. harvest and brisk U.S. exports in the quarter
only partly offset the reduced crop volumes in South America,
home to a large share of Bunge's operations.
Bunge's other business segments all posted higher
year-on-year results.
Net income available to shareholders rose to $262 million,
or $1.82 per share, in the fourth quarter, from $188 million, or
$1.30 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, the White Plains, New York-based
company earned $1.70 per share, beating the average analyst
estimate of $1.57 per share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Net sales rose 8.6 percent and beat estimates.
The strong results helped send Bunge shares up $5.45 to
$73.74. Bunge stock had been underperforming the broader market
heading into the report.
"This is a solid Q4 report and expectations were low heading
into the print," J.P. Morgan analyst Ann Duignan said in a note.
Bunge and rival agribusinesses ADM, Cargill
and Louis Dreyfus, known as the ABCD
companies, make money buying, selling, storing, transporting and
processing grains and oilseeds around the world.
ADM last week reported lower quarterly results as trading
losses offset gains from strong U.S. exports. Cargill's North
American grain operations boosted its most recent quarterly
results.
(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago and Arathy S Nair in
Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Jeffrey Benkoe)