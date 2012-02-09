* Bunge says too early to worry about Black Sea grain
* Traders eye Russia, Ukraine crops due to cold weather
* USDA keeps output estimates unchanged for both countries
CHICAGO, Feb 9 Agricultural processor
Bunge Ltd. on Thursday shrugged off concerns about
potential weather damage to grain crops in the Black Sea region,
a major wheat exporter.
Grain traders have been keeping a close eye on conditions in
Ukraine and Russia due to worries extremely cold and dry weather
could hurt output.
"It is early" in the growing season, Bunge Chairman and
Chief Executive Alberto Weisser said on an earnings conference
call. "We are not yet concerned."
Ukraine's state weather forecaster expressed greater concern
about grain production, saying a cold snap had killed most of
the winter barley and winter rapeseed crops and seriously
-damaged wheat crops in its eastern and southern regions. [ID:
nL5E8D942N]
Russia's state forecaster, the Hydrometeorological Centre,
warned Russia's south would continue to face extreme frosts in
the coming days. [ID: nL5E8D99Q3]
Both countries have broached the possibility of new export
restrictions this year to preserve domestic supplies but have so
far abstained from imposing limits.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture, in a monthly crop report
issued on Thursday, kept its forecast for wheat production in
Ukraine and Russia unchanged from January.