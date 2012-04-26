CHICAGO, April 26 Alberto Weisser, chief
executive of Bunge Ltd, would not comment on Thursday on
an executive's revelation that the agricultural processor is
pursuing a stake in Russian grain firm United Grain Co.
"We don't talk about rumors," Weisser said on a conference
call with analysts after the company reported its first quarter
earnings. "We, all the time, are looking for opportunities to
expand."
Weisser fielded a question about Russian state-owned United
Grain after Jordi Costa, Bunge's vice president for
agribusiness, sugar and bioenergy, said Bunge was bidding for a
stake.
United Grain is issuing additional shares to sell a stake of
50 percent minus one share in the company, allowing the
government to retain majority control. The move creates a rare
opportunity for a company to gain a big footprint in one of the
world's top wheat producers.
Several parties have already expressed an interest,
including Bunge rival Louis Dreyfus Commodities and privately
held Russian investment group Summa, sources told Reuters.