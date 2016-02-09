(Adds comment from GASC, traders)
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO Feb 9 Bunge Ltd has launched
legal proceedings against Egypt's state grain buyer over a
rejected cargo of French wheat, highlighting uncertainty among
suppliers who are already charging a risk premium to the world's
largest wheat importer.
Egypt, which buys wheat to provide its poorest citizens with
bread, has in recent weeks fueled confusion in the global grain
market because different government agencies have made
conflicting statements about whether the country would accept
shipments with any presence of ergot, a fungus.
The quality of a cargo that Bunge, one of the world's top
grain traders, shipped to Egypt met the terms of a tender that
allowed a maximum of 0.05 percent ergot at loading, according to
the company.
"While the cargo's quality has been called into question,
the facts are clear," Bunge said in a statement.
The company did not say where it had started legal
proceedings and did not immediately respond to a request for
more information.
Egypt in December rejected the French wheat shipment it said
did not meet import rules.
But Bunge said that quality certificates for the cargo were
signed by a surveyor nominated and appointed by Egypt's General
Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC).
And a phytosanitary certificate issued by French authorities
and certificates issued by an Egyptian delegation "prove
compliance of the cargo with Egyptian requirements and
regulations," the company said.
Mamdouh Abdel Fattah, vice chairman of Egypt's General
Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said a wheat import
agreement stipulates that health and agricultural authorities in
Egypt need to approve shipments of wheat.
"There is no comment because the terms of agreement are
clear," he said in an interview when asked about Bunge's legal
action.
Egypt imports around 10 million tonnes of wheat each year,
most of which goes to providing subsidized bread to feed its
population of 90 million.
Confusion over the allowed limits of ergot fungus have
forced Egypt to cancel two tenders to buy wheat, and Bunge's
legal action could add to caution among suppliers about bidding
in future tenders, one European trader said.
"It doesn't really change the overall situation but it won't
help and people will still add a risk premium in the tenders,"
the trader said.
French wheat offers in a Feb. 5 GASC tender were about 2 to
3 percent higher than offers in a tender two weeks earlier.
Benchmark French milling wheat futures were down nearly
5 percent over that period.
On Sunday, Egypt's ministries of supply and agriculture held
a joint press conference to calm traders' concerns and affirmed
that they would accept all shipments with less than 0.05 percent
ergot.
Egypt's ministry of supplies and GASC had baffled traders by
assuring them their wheat could contain up to 0.05 percent
ergot, even as the agriculture ministry said it would
categorically reject all such shipments.
"That is the scary and dangerous thing about now trying to
do business with Egypt because you've got these agencies that
are fighting amongst themselves," said Al Conway, a U.S. trader
and consultant for Cascade Commodity Consulting Company.
(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris, Maha el Dahan in
Abu Dhabi and Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by David Gregorio
and Marguerita Choy)