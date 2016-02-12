ABU DHABI Feb 12 Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) on Friday said Bunge Ltd offered to send a replacement for a vessel of French wheat rejected due to the ergot fungus.

GASC was studying Bunge's offer, said Mamdouh Abdel Fattah, GASC's vice chairman.

Bunge, which took legal action on Thursday to complete the delivery of the rejected cargo, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Maha El Dahan in Abu Dhabi, writing by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)