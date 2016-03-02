By Tom Polansek and Valerie Parent
CHICAGO/PARIS, March 2 Bunge Ltd will
deliver a cargo of French wheat that Egypt rejected in December
to Spain, in a further sign the agricultural trading house has
been unable to resolve a dispute with Egypt over the quality of
the grain, U.S. and European traders said.
Bunge, one of the world's top grain traders and processors,
reached an agreement with the owner of the ship carrying the
rejected wheat to deliver it to another client in Spain, a
trader with knowledge of the deal told Reuters.
A Bunge spokeswoman in the United States did not respond to
questions about the cargo this week.
Chandris Hellas Inc, the ship's owner, also did not respond
to requests for comment.
The vessel, named Amira, is estimated to arrive on Friday in
Tarragona, a port city in northeastern Spain, according to
Reuters shipping data. It temporarily stopped near Malta on its
journey from the Egyptian port of Damietta, the data show.
Traders said the grain, which Bunge sold to Egypt as milling
wheat for human consumption, will likely be delivered as feed
wheat for livestock.
"It is always difficult to sell wheat for food which was
rejected by another buyer for quality reasons," a trader said.
Bunge launched legal proceedings against Egypt's state grain
buyer after inspectors rejected the cargo for containing too
much of a common fungus known as ergot.
Confusion over Egypt's position on ergot levels has
disrupted wheat tenders, raising the possibility of a shortage
of grain that could pose a political problem for President Abdel
Fattah al-Sisi. The impoverished population relies on highly
subsidized bread.
Bunge has said the quality of the rejected French wheat met
the terms of Egypt's tender and that the company wanted to
complete delivery of the rejected cargo.
Discussions about Bunge sending Egypt a replacement cargo
ended with no agreement, the country's state grain buyer said
last month.
On Tuesday, Egypt bought 180,000 tonnes of Romanian and
Ukrainian wheat in its latest tender.
