SINGAPORE, March 12 More than half of a South
Korea-based marine fuel trading team taken on by Swiss trading
house Mercuria following the collapse of OW Bunker has left
after just over three months, two trading sources said on
Thursday.
The traders who have left are now in talks to join World
Fuel Services, the largest marine fuel trader in South
Korea after OW Bunker's bankruptcy, the sources with direct
knowledge of the matter said.
WFS and Mercuria could not be immediately reached for
comment.
Mercuria absorbed nearly 40 people from OW Bunker, which had
controlled around 7 percent of the global shipping fuel market,
including 15 staff in South Korea and a team in Singapore as it
looked to beef up its marine fuel, or bunker fuel, business.
The teams joined Mercuria's stand-alone unit Minerva, which
specialises in marine fuel, but nine of the South Korea
employees had now left, the source said.
They included manager Joon Kim and five senior traders
overseeing the South Korea, Japan and Chinese markets.
Kim was expected to be joined by three administrative staff,
the source added.
OW Bunker filed for bankruptcy in Denmark in November after
revealing losses of at least $125 million.
South Korea sells up to 600,000 tonnes of fuel a month,
about a fifth of monthly sales in Singapore, the world's top
bunkering hub.
(Reporting By Jane Xie; Editing by Richard Pullin)