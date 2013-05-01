BRIEF-Metro CEO says no talks with Media-Saturn founder
* Metro CEO says no talks taking place with Media-Saturn founder Kellerhals, waiting for court ruling on demerger Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)
LONDON May 1 Bunzl PLC : * Acquisition * Has purchased part of the industrial & safety division of jeminex limited in
Australia * Revenue of the businesses acquired in 2013 is expected to be approximately
A$160 million
FRANKFURT, May 31 German-owned Vapiano SE is planning an initial public offering this year to raise 85 million euros ($95 million) to help fund expansion of its Italian-themed restaurants.