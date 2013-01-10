BRIEF-ADM to end production at wheat mill in Chicago when new mill in Illinois is operational
* New facility will have a daily milling capacity of 30,000 cwts, and ability to grind soft and hard wheat varieties
LONDON Jan 10 Bunzl PLC : * Entered into an agreement to purchase Vicsa brasil equipamentos de proteção
individual ltda in Brazil
* New facility will have a daily milling capacity of 30,000 cwts, and ability to grind soft and hard wheat varieties
* Carnival Corporation & PLC announces exchange rate for quarterly dividend