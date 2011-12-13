* Expects constant forex revenue growth of over 6 pct
* Sees underlying 2011 revenue growth of about 3.5 pct
* Says operating margin improved
* Says M&A pipeline positive
LONDON, Dec 13 - British business supplies distributor
Bunzl said on Tuesday it expected to report 3.5 percent
growth in full-year underlying revenue and flagged earnings
growth by pointing to an improvement in the group's operating
margin.
"Overall trading has been consistent with expectations at
the time of the interim management statement in October," the
company said in a statement, adding that at constant exchange
rates revenue growth was expected to be over 6 percent.
FTSE 100 listed Bunzl, which supplies supermarkets,
hospitals and hotels with products ranging from carrier bags to
toilet rolls, said it had announced ten acquisitions this year
at a cost of 185 million pounds.
"They are integrating well and the current environment for
acquisitions remains positive with a promising pipeline," the
company said. "Bunzl's strong cash flow and balance sheet should
continue to enable the company to take advantage of appropriate
opportunities."
Shares in the company were up 0.1 percent in early trade,
performing broadly in line with the FTSE 100.