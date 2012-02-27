* FY pretax profit 306.1 mln stg vs 276.2 mln stg
* Revenue 5.11 bln stg vs 4.83 bln stg
* Dividend 26.35 pence vs 23.35 pence
LONDON, FEB 27 British-based business
supplies distributor Bunzl beat expectations with an 11
percent rise in full-year profit, as strong growth in
continental Europe and North America offset declining sales in
Britain and Ireland.
Bunzl, which supplies supermarkets, hospitals and hotels
with products ranging from carrier bags to toilet rolls, on
Monday reported a pretax profit of 306.1 million pounds ($485.40
million) on sales 6 percent higher at 5.11 billion pounds for
2011.
FTSE-100 listed Bunzl, which raised its full-year dividend
by 13 percent to 26.35 pence, said it had also been boosted by
the strong performance from acquisitions made in 2010 and that
the outlook was positive despite tough economic conditions.
"Even though the outlook for economic growth remains
uncertain, we believe that our resilient business model, strong
market position and promising acquisition pipeline will continue
to provide further opportunities for the growth and development
of the group," the company said in a statement.
The company was expected to report a 2011 pretax profit of
between 246 million and 310 million pounds, with the average at
292 million pounds, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll
of 17 analysts.
Revenue in continental Europe and in the company's largest
market, North America, grew 7 and 12 percent, respectively,
offsetting a 1 percent fall in Britain and Ireland, it said.
Bunzl also said it had acquired U.S. retail gift packaging
and visual merchandising firm CDW Merchants for an undisclosed
sum.
Bunzl, whose shares have risen 7 percent in the last month,
closed at 930.5 pence on Friday, valuing the group at around 3.1
billion pounds.