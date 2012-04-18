* Q1 revenue up 7 pct
* Says in talks with acquisition targets
LONDON, April 18 Disposable products supplier
Bunzl said 2012 had got off to a good start, helped by
continued strong demand in the United States and the
contribution of acquisitions, and said it was targeting more
deals.
The British company, which supplies food packaging and
healthcare consumables, said first-quarter group revenue at
constant exchange rates rose 7 percent, of which 4 percent was
underlying growth, with the remainder coming from acquisitions.
It said the companies it bought last year in countries
ranging from Spain to Brazil had boosted its operating margins,
and further deals were on the cards.
"The pipeline for acquisitions is promising as discussions
continue with a number of potential targets," it said in a
statement on Wednesday.