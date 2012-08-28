* H1 pretax profit up 9 pct
* Sees continue growth in second half
* Interim dividend up 9 pct
LONDON, Aug 28 Disposables supplier Bunzl
said it would continue to grow in all regions,
including difficult markets in Europe thanks to the contribution
from recent acquisitions, after it posted a 9 percent rise in
first-half profit.
The acquisitive group, which supplies food packaging and
healthcare disposables, on Tuesday reported adjusted pretax
profit of 151.7 million pounds ($239.7 million) on revenue up 7
percent to 2.61 billion pounds in the six months to end June.
The company has made six acquisitions so far this year,
spending a total 77 million pounds to add annual revenues of 157
million pounds.
Chief executive Michael Roney said the group had produced a
strong set of results against a backdrop of a challenging
marketplace.
"Bunzl's strong competitive position and resilient customer
sectors, together with opportunities to consolidate further our
markets as we expect to complete more acquisitions later this
year, should enable the Group to show continued good growth and
development," he said.
It raised its interim dividend by 9 percent to 8.8 pence per
share.