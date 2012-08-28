* H1 pretax profit up 9 pct

LONDON, Aug 28 Disposables supplier Bunzl said it would continue to grow in all regions, including difficult markets in Europe thanks to the contribution from recent acquisitions, after it posted a 9 percent rise in first-half profit.

The acquisitive group, which supplies food packaging and healthcare disposables, on Tuesday reported adjusted pretax profit of 151.7 million pounds ($239.7 million) on revenue up 7 percent to 2.61 billion pounds in the six months to end June.

The company has made six acquisitions so far this year, spending a total 77 million pounds to add annual revenues of 157 million pounds.

Chief executive Michael Roney said the group had produced a strong set of results against a backdrop of a challenging marketplace.

"Bunzl's strong competitive position and resilient customer sectors, together with opportunities to consolidate further our markets as we expect to complete more acquisitions later this year, should enable the Group to show continued good growth and development," he said.

It raised its interim dividend by 9 percent to 8.8 pence per share.