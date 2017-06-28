(Adds investment firm, analyst comments, details, updates
shares)
By Noor Zainab Hussain and Esha Vaish
June 28 British business supplies distributor
Bunzl estimated a better-than-expected 3 percent to 4
percent rise in first-half underlying revenue, boosted by recent
acquisitions and business won in North America towards the end
of 2016.
Bunzl's shares rose 3.6 percent at 2,394 pence at 1005 GMT,
making it the biggest gainer on London's bluechip index.
Analysts said the mid-point of the estimated revenue growth
for the six months to June 30 implied an acceleration of
underlying growth to about 5 percent over the second quarter,
from the 2 percent reported in the first quarter.
As a supplier of low-value products such as carrier bags and
toilet rolls to supermarkets, hospitals and hotels, Bunzl is
more exposed to consumer spending than most of its support
services peers that contract orders from large private firms and
public budgets.
However, while a slide in UK consumer confidence has
squeezed retail sales there, most of Bunzl's revenue comes from
North America, where it expects to see an uplift from President
Donald Trump's plan for more local manufacturing.
Bunzl posted a 19 percent rise in reported revenue, thanks
to strong North America growth, favourable currency moves and
benefits from recent deals. At least three analysts said revenue
growth beat their expectations.
Citi analysts bumped up their full-year growth forecast to
4.25 percent from 3 percent, citing the "impressive growth" of
at least 7 percent in North America due to additional business
won from one of Bunzl's existing large grocery customers.
"It might not be as exciting as picking an oil explorer or
junior miner... but investing is about keeping your money safe
as much as it is making a return on it and Bunzl (update) shows
that the best long-term picks can be the dull ones," said Russ
Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.
Bunzl has spent billions buying small firms since 2004 to
expand its operations or enter new markets and uses its scale to
then drive growth, and said on Wednesday it had acquired eight
businesses so far this year, adding annualised revenue of 370
million pounds.
The company has spent about 290 million pounds on these
acquisitions, far greater than the 184 million pounds it spend
on deals in the whole of 2016. However, acquisitions continued
to be an important part its growth strategy, it said.
"With a promising pipeline of additional opportunities, I
would expect us to complete further acquisitions as the year
progresses," CEO Frank van Zanten said.
($1 = 0.7804 pounds)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Esha Vaish in Bengaluru;
Editing by Amrutha Gayathri and Sunil Nair)