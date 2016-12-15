Dec 15 British business supplies distributor
Bunzl Plc forecast a rise of 14-15 percent in yearly
revenue at actual exchange rates, as benefits from recent
acquisitions continued to support its performance over the final
quarter.
* The company, which supplies products ranging from safety
gear for builders and packaging materials for supermarkets, said
in a trading statement that at constant exchange rates revenue
for the year ending Dec. 31 is expected to have risen 4-5
percent, with operating margin being unchanged.
* The company said it had seen a pick-up in underlying
revenue in the fourth quarter, driven by recent business wins
and an easing of the impact of price falls on plastic
resin-based products.
* Bunzl said it had agreed this year to buy 13 businesses
for 150 million pounds, adding to revenue by about 165 million
pounds.
* The company, which indicated in August that it was still
keen on purchasing smaller businesses in the UK after the
country's vote to leave the European Union, said on Thursday
that the pipeline for acquisitions "remains active".
* Bunzl, which buys smaller businesses to expand its
operations or enter new markets and uses its scale to then drive
growth, had reported a 5 percent rise in revenue to 6.49 billion
pounds ($8.14 billion)for the year ended Dec 31, 2015.
($1 = 0.7973 pounds)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru;
Editing by Sunil Nair)