Aug 30 British business supplies distributor Bunzl Plc said on Tuesday it did not expect Britain's vote to leave the European Union to have a significant impact, after a string of deals helped it post a better-than-expected first-half profit.

Bunzl said it was difficult to know the probable impact of Brexit as the terms of Britain's exit from the bloc were unknown, but added that it did not expect any material impact as 85 percent of its business was currently based outside the UK.

Adjusted pretax profit rose 13 percent to 210.6 million pounds ($275.2 million) in the six months ended June 30, coming in ahead of the 204.1 million pounds forecast by nine analysts in a company-compiled consensus.

Bunzl, which supplies supermarkets, hospital and hotels with products ranging from carrier bags to toilet rolls, had reported a comparable profit of 187 million pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7652 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)