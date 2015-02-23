* Full-year profit rises 11 pct, ahead of consensus

* Buys healthcare distributor in Spain, hygiene co in Canada

* Says positive on UK, Continental Europe

* Shares hit record high (Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)

By Paul Sandle

LONDON, Feb 23 Business supplier Bunzl reported a better-than-expected 11 percent rise in annual profit on Monday, partly because of an acceleration in revenue growth at the end of the year, driving its shares to a record high.

The company, which distributes products such as carrier bags and food packaging, said it expected further growth in 2015, both in its existing business and from acquisitions.

Bunzl's pretax profit of 387.8 million pounds ($596 million) for the year to end-December, was about 1 percent ahead of consensus estimates. Revenue rose 7 percent to 6.16 billion pounds.

The company's shares rose as much as 2 percent to a record high of 1,969 pence in early trade, and were up 0.8 percent at 1,943 pence at 0930 GMT.

Chief Executive Michael Roney said the company had traditionally derived about two thirds of growth from acquisitions, and the pipeline looked good for this year.

"We have a slew of potential acquisitions," he said. "The pipeline now is as good as I've ever seen it."

Bunzl spent 211 million pounds on 17 deals last year, and announced two further acquisitions on Monday: a healthcare products suppler in Spain and a cleaning and hygiene products company in Canada.

Roney said growth had bounced back in the UK and Ireland, and in continental Europe. "Based on momentum from last year's second half, it's hard not to be a very positive on 2015 for both of those areas," he said.

He was also bullish on North America, although the company was having to navigate changes in the retail market, such as the growth of internet shopping.

"There's probably a bit more turmoil in North America than we see here in continental Europe and the UK," he said.

The ride would also be a little more bumpy in markets such as Australia, Brazil, Canada and Chile, which have been hit by falling commodity prices and weaker exchange rates, he said.

Analysts at JP Morgan said the implied acceleration in organic revenue growth in the fourth quarter and upbeat tone was encouraging. But on the downside, they said acquisition activity was somewhat less than average. ($1 = 0.6504 pounds) (Editing by Sarah Young and Jane Merriman)