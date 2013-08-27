LONDON Aug 27 Britain's Bunzl PLC
bought two more companies on Tuesday, continuing an acquisition
drive that helped pretax profit rise by a better-than-expected
12 percent in the first half.
The group, which distributes consumable products to
businesses, said it had agreed to buy Mexican safety products
supplier Espomega and Britain's TFS, which provides
point-of-sale materials.
The two deals take Bunzl's spending on acquisitions to 203
million pounds ($316 million) so far this year, and it said it
had a promising pipeline of opportunities for the rest of the
year. It spent a total 272 million pounds in 2012.
Acquisitions helped the group post pretax profit of 167.6
million pounds for the six months to end June, on revenue up 13
percent to 2.96 billion pounds, resulting in adjusted earnings
per share of 27.8 pence.
Analysts were expecting the group to report pretax profit of
163.4 million pounds, according to a company-supplied consensus
of 13 brokers.