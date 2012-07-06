MILAN, July 6 Japan's NTT Docomo
completed on Friday its takeover offer on Italian mobile content
and apps provider Buongiorno in a deal worth 209
million euros.
The Japanese telecoms giant will pay 2 euros a share in cash
to own nearly 94 percent of the Italian company, Buongiorno said
in a statement on Friday. The sum will be paid on July 18.
Buongiorno's shares closed down 2 percent at 1.941 euro on
Friday.
Created in 1999 in the northern Italian city of Parma,
Buongiorno makes apps for entertainment such as music and gaming
and provides epayment solutions, whith more than 80 percent of
its sales outside of Italy.
The Japanese telecoms giant, advised by Nomura, operated
through its German unit DOCOMO Deutschland.
(Reporting by Antonella Ciancio; editing by Gunna Dickson)