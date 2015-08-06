(Corrects to read private healthcare, not health insurance,
paragraph 13)
By Carolyn Cohn
LONDON Aug 6 British private healthcare group
Bupa has extended an 800 million pound ($1.25
billion) syndicated credit facility by three years to 2020 at
least to strengthen its capital buffers, its chief executive
said.
European Union Solvency II regulations for insurers come
into force in January 2016, and are expected to require firms to
set aside more capital in the event of shocks to their business.
Bupa gets around 70 percent of its revenue from health
insurance but also operates hospitals, care homes and medical
clinics in many of its businesses around the world.
"We need headroom in terms of solvency capital," Stuart
Fletcher told Reuters in a telephone interview.
Fletcher said the extension had been negotiated at better
terms than the previous facility. It has been extended to 2020
from the previous 2017 maturity date, with an option to extend
again, to 2022.
The company issued a 350 million pound seven-year bond last
year with a coupon of 3.375 percent, currently trading at a
yield of 3.0 percent.
Fletcher said there were no plans for more debt issuance in
the next 12 months.
Bupa posted first-half results on Thursday showing
underlying pre-tax profit rose 2 percent to 253 million pounds
from a year earlier, on a constant exchange rate basis.
But profits dropped in the firm's British and Australian and
New Zealand units, key areas of its business.
In Britain, Fletcher said that high inflation in medical
costs was affecting profits.
Bupa, set up in 1947 just ahead of the formation of
Britain's national health service to provide an alternative
health provision, ploughs all its profits back into the
business.
The firm has been expanding in emerging markets such as
Chile in recent years.
It has made several acquisitions in Poland this year, where
it said it was the market leader in private healthcare. It
bought Warsaw-based oncology provider Magodent last month for an
undisclosed sum.
Fletcher said the group had no plans for major acquisitions
this year, but would look at "fill-in" deals, for instance in
Australia.
Bupa would come in at around 50-60th position in the
FTSE-100 if it were a listed company. It has 2 billion pounds in
outstanding debt.
($1 = 0.6408 pounds)
(Editing by Susan Fenton)