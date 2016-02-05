(Recasts, adds further details, shares)
LONDON Feb 5 British luxury fashion brand
Burberry is moving away from presenting traditional
seasonal collections to meet growing demand from customers in
different climates around the globe.
Burberry also plans to have just two catwalk shows instead
of four each year and make its runway collections available in
stores immediately, the first global fashion house to move away
from the traditional calendar in which brands present their
collections months before the clothes reach the shop floor.
Collections will be named February and September rather than
spring/summer and autumn/winter.
The change may help Burberry to disrupt the rise of fast
fashion retailers, who are able to respond to trends seen on the
catwalk in a matter of weeks. Some retailers also point to the
weather when sales fall short of expectations.
Burberry, known for its trench coats and cashmere scarves,
said that from September, its two fashion shows would feature
both menswear and womenswear that would be available in-store
and online straight afterwards.
It already offers customers the option to buy its clothes
straight from the catwalk on its website and said the move will
allow the brand to align parts of its business better.
"It just feels like a natural next step," said Chief
Creative and Chief Executive Officer Christopher Bailey in a
interview with online magazine Business of Fashion.
"But ... it takes time. You've got to work things through.
This obviously will have a big impact on our supply chain, but
in terms of the design and the creative process, it's actually
less radical than it might seem."
Burberry has been announcing small changes to its business,
including combining its Prorsum, London and Brit lines under the
Burberry label, amid concerns that the business environment for
luxury goods is becoming more challenging.
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; editing by John Stonestreet and
Keith Weir)