LONDON, July 11 British luxury brand Burberry
said on Monday Marco Gobbetti, currently chairman and
chief executive of French luxury brand Céline, would succeed
Christopher Bailey as chief executive next year.
Bailey who holds the dual role of CEO and chief creative
officer, will retain his creative role and also take the title
of president.
Burberry said Gobbetti will join in 2017 as soon as he is
contractually able to do so.
The firm also said that Julie Brown has been appointed to
the new role of Chief Operating & Financial Officer.
Brown is currently CFO at medical technology business Smith
and Nephew.
(Reporting by James Davey, editing by David Evans)