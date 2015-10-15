LONDON Oct 15 Britain's Burberry
missed forecasts for first-half sales growth and highlighted an
increasingly challenging environment for luxury sales, hit
particularly by greater caution amongst Chinese customers.
The 159-year-old firm, famous for its British-made trench
coats and cashmere scarves, said on Thursday retail revenue rose
2 percent to 774 million pounds ($1.20 billion) in the six
months to Sept. 30.
That compared to first quarter growth of 8 percent and was
below analysts' average forecast of 818 million pounds.
First half comparable store sales growth was 1 percent
versus analysts' consensus of 5 percent and growth of 6 percent
in the first quarter.
The firm saw a mid single-digit percentage decline in
comparable store sales in the Asia Pacific region, which
includes Hong Kong and China.
Burberry said it expected 2015-16 adjusted pretax profit to
be broadly in line with the average of those analysts who have
recently updated forecasts, which is 445 million pounds.
($1 = 0.6463 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)