LONDON Jan 18 British luxury brand Burberry
reported a better-than-expected 3 percent rise in
comparable retail sales in its third quarter, helped by an
"exceptional" performance in the UK where trading was up by
about 40 percent.
The company, which reportedly received an approach from U.S.
rival Coach last year, said its retail revenue increased
by 4 percent on an underlying basis to 735 million pounds ($907
million) in the three months to end-December.
Analysts had expected comparable sales to rise by about 2
percent.
($1 = 0.8102 pounds)
