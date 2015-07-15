* Hong Kong comparable sales fall by double digit pct in Q1
* CFO says all Hong Kong stores still profitable
* Says watching Chinese stock market turmoil
* Shares fall up to 3.7 percent, top FTSE 100 faller
By James Davey
LONDON, July 15 Falling sales in Burberry's
Hong Kong market will not deter the British luxury
brand from its commitment to one of its most profitable regions,
it said on Wednesday.
Pro-democracy protests in the city, which accounts for
around 10 percent of Burberry's total retail and wholesale sales
gathered pace last year, keeping mainland Chinese tourists
away.
The 159-year-old firm, famous for its British-made trench
coats and cashmere scarves, said Hong Kong comparable store
sales fell by a double-digit percentage in the three months to
June 30, its fiscal first quarter.
Shares in Burberry, already down 9 percent over the last
three months after a cut in profit guidance in May, fell up to a
further 3.7 percent, to be the top FTSE 100 faller, despite the
group maintaining most of its guidance.
"We manage the business for the long term, always looking
through that lens," Chief Financial Officer Carol Fairweather
told reporters.
"All of those (Hong Kong) stores remain profitable and so no
change to strategy."
However, the CFO said that as leases on its 17 Hong Kong
stores come up for renewal Burberry may push for lower rents if
sales falls persist.
She said Burberry was focusing on local Hong Kong customers
with specific marketing initiatives, while keeping a tight
control of costs.
The stock was down 26 pence at 1,595 pence at 1013 GMT,
valuing the business at 7 billion pounds ($11 billion).
"The near term will be challenging due to currency
volatility and weakness in Hong Kong and China," said Sohil
Chotai, an analyst at Edison Investment.
Burberry's Asia Pacific region as a whole posted a low
single-digit percentage comparable sales decline, though
mainland China grew by a low single-digit percentage.
The firm continued to see growth from the travelling Chinese
customer in all markets other than Hong Kong. Chinese shoppers
account for 30-40 percent of Burberry's global revenue.
Fairweather said Burberry was mindful of the possible impact
of recent turmoil in the Chinese stock market but was focusing
"on what we can control".
Overall Burberry posted first-quarter retail sales up 8
percent to 407 million pounds, below analysts' average forecast
for 414 million pounds and below the 13 percent growth recorded
in the second half of Burberry's 2014-15 year.
Comparable store sales growth was 6 percent, down from 9
percent in the second half.
Burberry's board could face renewed criticism at its annual
shareholders' meeting on Thursday over the pay package awarded
to Chief Executive Christopher Bailey.
At last year's meeting 53 percent of votes cast opposed his
package, which was 7.9 million pounds in the 2014-15 year.
($1 = 0.6400 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton and Louise
Heavens)