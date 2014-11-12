PARIS Nov 12 British luxury brand Burberry
on Wednesday pointed to a "more difficult external
environment" as it posted a 6 percent rise in half-year adjusted
pre-tax profit that was in line with forecasts.
The 158-year-old fashion company, known for its raincoats
with camel, red and black-check patterned linings, made an
adjusted profit before tax of 152 million pounds ($241.9
million) for the six months to Sept. 30.
It said it would focus on aspects of the business it could
control, without giving detailed forecasts.
(1 US dollar = 0.6283 British pound)
