LONDON May 20 British luxury goods maker
Burberry posted a 7 percent rise in underlying
full-year pretax profit on Wednesday, beating analyst
expectations, but cautioned it was seeing increased uncertainty
in some of its markets.
The company also said its expectation for its retail and
wholesale profit for the new financial year 2015/16 would be
around 40 million pounds lower than previously guided, due to
the movement in exchange rates.
Burberry, which is known for its raincoats with camel, red
and black-check patterned linings, posted pretax profit of 456
million pounds ($706.48 million) for the year ended March 31.
It was expected to report profit of 445.6 million according
to a Thomson Reuters poll of 20 analysts.
"At this early stage of the year, we are seeing increased
uncertainty in some markets," said Chief Executive Officer
Christopher Bailey.
($1 = 0.6455 pounds)
