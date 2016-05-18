LONDON May 18 British luxury fashion group
Burberry said it would overhaul its retail operations
and simplify its product range after its full-year profit fell
10 percent.
It said it expected the market to remain challenging this
year meaning profit is likely to come in towards the bottom of
market forecasts, and more weighted to the second half than last
year.
The group, famous for its trench coats, has been hit by a
slowdown in Chinese tourists visiting its stores in Europe, and
weak demand in Hong Kong.
Burberry reported adjusted pretax profit of 421 million
pounds ($609 million) for the year to end-March, broadly in line
with analysts' forecasts.
($1 = 0.6929 pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)