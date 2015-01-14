BERLIN Jan 14 British luxury brand Burberry
warned on Wednesday that a fall in sales in the key
market of Hong Kong in the last quarter of 2014 could impact its
full-year margin.
Known for its raincoats with camel, red and black-check
patterned linings, Burberry said retail sales rose 14 percent to
604 million pounds ($916 million), with comparable growth of 8
percent.
Burberry said Asia-Pacific delivered low single-digit
percentage growth in its third quarter, October-December,
compared to double-digit growth in the previous six months, as
sales in the high-margin market of Hong Kong fell slightly.
It said the slowdown in Hong Kong and a change in the
regional sales mix had more than offset a modest improvement
from exchange rate movements, which it had said in November
could hurt its full-year retail/wholesale margin.
The global luxury goods industry is facing a testing time,
with the Ukraine crisis hitting demand in Russia and
pro-democracy demonstrations in Hong Kong adding to concerns
about a slowdown in China, where a government crackdown on
corrupt gift giving has hurt luxury sales.
($1 = 0.6594 pounds)
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by Kate Holton)