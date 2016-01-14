LONDON Jan 14 British fashion brand Burberry posted a 1 percent rise in third-quarter sales on Thursday buoyed by growth in China but said the outlook for the luxury sector remained uncertain.

The 160-year-old company famous for its trenchcoats and cashmere scarves said the mainland China market had returned to growth but performance was weighed by Hong Kong and Macau.

Retail revenue grew by 1 percent to 603 million pounds ($869.53 million) helped by strong demand in Europe.

Like-for-like sales were unchanged year on year, an improvement from a 4 percent fall in the second quarter.

