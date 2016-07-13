LONDON, July 13 Britain's Burberry
reported a 3 percent drop in like-for-like sales in a
"challenging" first quarter, underlining the size of the task
facing Marco Gobbetti when he takes over chief executive duties
from Christopher Bailey next year.
The luxury goods group said a positive 3 percent
contribution from new stores resulted in flat retail sales of
423 million pounds ($562 million), slightly better than
analysts' expectations.
Burberry announced the appointment of Gobbetti, the Italian
boss of LVMH brand Celine, on Monday. Bailey will become
president as well as retaining his creative role.
The firm is struggling to counter a sales downturn in
mainland China and Hong Kong and fewer tourists in Europe after
attacks in Paris and Brussels.
However, it is benefiting from a drop in the value of the
pound after Britain voted to leave the European Union last
month, saying its adjusted profit would be boosted by about 90
million pounds if exchange rates remain at current level.
($1 = 0.7524 pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)