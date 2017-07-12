FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 12, 2017 / 6:15 AM / in 3 days

Burberry reports 3 pct underlying growth in Q1

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - Luxury brand Burberry reported 3 percent underlying revenue growth in its first quarter led by new CEO Marco Gobbetti, helped by stronger demand in mainland China and a continuing good performance in its home British market.

Gobbetti said on Wednesday he was pleased with the group's performance in the first quarter, while he was mindful of the work still to do.

The company reported retail revenue of 478 million pounds ($612.7 million) for the three months to end-June.

$1 = 0.7802 pounds Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Costas Pitas

