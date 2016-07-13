* Q1 like-for-like sales fall by 3 pct, better than forecast
* Sees a 90 mln stg boost from weaker pound
* Shares rise 5 pct
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, July 13 British luxury goods brand
Burberry, which announced a management shake-up this
week as it seeks to overturn falling profits, said on Wednesday
it expects a post-Brexit drop in the pound to boost its earnings
this year.
The group known for its camel, red and black check design
incurs about 40 percent of its costs in Britain, but makes only
10 percent of its sales in its home market and more than half of
those come from foreign tourists in London, analysts estimate.
It said its adjusted profit for the year would be boosted by
about 90 million pounds ($120 mln) if exchange rates remain at
current levels, compared with a previous forecast of 50 million
pounds.
The pound has fallen to 31-year lows since Britons' voted on
June 23 to leave the European Union.
Burberry's sales in Britain picked up in its first quarter,
through June 30, but Chief Financial Officer Carol Fairweather
said it was too early to assess any impact of the Brexit vote on
demand.
"In the UK, our home market, we did see a strong performance
increasing throughout the quarter, so it's far too early to call
about what it may mean in terms of UK trading," Fairweather told
reporters on a conference call.
"Short term, there's probably no discernable impact on our
operations globally. (But) we are calling out today that we do
benefit from the movement in foreign exchange rates on our
reported profit."
Mindful of recent currency movements, analysts expected
adjusted pretax profit for the full year of about 413 million
pounds before Wednesday's update, a level Fairweather said she
was "comfortable" with.
That marks an upgrade from May when the group said it
expected annual profit to come in towards the bottom end of
forecasts, which ranged from 375 million to 449 million pounds.
Burberry's shares, which rose to 12-week highs after the
group announced on Monday that creative director Christopher
Bailey will step down as CEO next year to focus on being
creative director, jumped another 5 percent after the company's
trading statement on Wednesday to 1,268 pence.
Shares in the 160-year firm had fallen 24 percent over the
past year as investors fretted about slowing global demand for
luxury goods, particularly in China.
On Monday the group, which saw profits fall 10 percent in
the year through March to 421 million pounds, announced that
Marco Gobbetti, the Italian boss of LVMH brand Celine,
will replace Bailey as CEO some time next year. Fairweather will
also step down by the end of January.
The group saw like-for-like sales in Britain grow by a
single-mid percentage in the quarter to June 30, it said in its
trading statement on Wednesday, partly offsetting depressed
trading in continental Europe, particularly France and Italy.
Sales in Britain picked up towards the end of the quarter,
Fairweather said, covering the days before and after the vote on
membership of the EU.
The group remained cautious about global demand. "The
external environment remains challenging and underlying cost
inflation pressures persist," it said.
Hong Kong, one of its biggest markets in Asia, continued to
be tough, it said, and demand in the Americas was uneven,
resulting in an overall 3 percent drop in like-for-like sales in
the second quarter.
However, that was an improvement on the previous quarter and
better than analysts expected. A 3 percent contribution from new
stores resulted in flat retail sales of 423 million pounds.
($1 = 0.7531 pounds)
(Editing by Kate Holton and Susan Fenton)