By Paul Sandle
LONDON Nov 9 British luxury brand Burberry
is cutting 15-20 percent of its product lines, aiming
to focus on its newest ranges as it battles to attract shoppers
in a volatile luxury goods market.
The company reported a 24 percent drop in first-half
underlying profit on Wednesday, in line with expectations.
Luxury brands have been struggling with slowing growth in
Asia, a drop in tourist spending in Europe following a series of
deadly attacks and competition from fast-fashion chains.
Burberry said in February it would move away from the
traditional model of presenting seasonal ranges months ahead of
their appearance in store, in favour of two collections a year
that would be available in shops immediately.
Finance chief Carol Fairweather said on Wednesday the
company was cutting back on product lines ahead of the key
Christmas trading period and would give greater prominence to
its newest products, such as the bridle bag that was a top
seller from its September runway show.
"We are delighted with everything we have in place for (the)
festive (season)," she told reporters.
Burberry, which has released a short film about its founder
Thomas Burberry as its Christmas campaign, reported adjusted
pretax profit of 146 million pounds ($182 million), reflecting
tougher trading in stores in the United States and Hong Kong.
The company had already announced a 4 percent drop in
half-year sales to 1.16 billion pounds last month as weak demand
in some overseas markets offset a surge in sales in its British
home as tourists took advantage of a lower pound.
Shares in Burberry, along with other luxury groups such as
LVMH, fell on Wednesday after Donald Trump's victory
in the U.S. presidential election added to uncertainty over
prospects for the global economy, analysts said. Burberry makes
about 20 percent of its sales in the United States.
Citi analysts said they expected no change to forecasts for
Burberry to make full-year adjusted pretax profit of 447 million
pounds, but added the U.S. election and exchange rate volatility
could knock consumer confidence and global luxury demand.
"We see political risks as a potential source of disruption
to luxury demand in some of the world's key luxury markets (US,
France, Germany, Italy, Hong Kong) where key elections and
political events are taking place," they said.
Citi has a "neutral" rating on Burberry shares.
At 1100 GMT, the shares, which have risen 6 percent since
the sales update on Oct. 18, were down 2.4 percent at 1,445
pence. French rival LVMH was down 2.9 percent.
($1 = 0.8015 pounds)
