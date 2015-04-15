* Says prices could be adjusted in response to FX
fluctuations
* Retail revenue up 13 pct underlying, 9 pct same-store
basis
* Says H1 wholesale revenue to remain flat
PARIS, April 15 British luxury goods maker
Burberry will adjust prices in response to currency
fluctuations and similar moves by rivals, it said on Wednesday
as it posted a forecast-beating 9 percent rise in second-half
revenue.
Several luxury brands including Chanel, Richemont's
Cartier and Patek Philippe have moved to harmonise their prices
globally following the rise of the U.S. dollar, the weakness of
the euro and the surge in the Swiss franc earlier this year.
"We will maintain our price positioning by market relative
to our immediate peers ... as prices move, we would also move
prices up or down in the same way," Burberry Chief Financial
Officer Carol Fairweather told reporters in a conference call.
Later in a call with analysts, Burberry said peers were
brands such as Prada, LVMH's Louis Vuitton and
Kering's Gucci.
LVMH on Tuesday said it was not going to adjust its prices
but analysts said they had noticed Louis Vuitton had raised
prices in Europe by 3-4 percent since the beginning of the year.
Currency movements have created notable price differentials,
reaching more than 50 percent for the same luxury item between
European and big Chinese cities.
The trend has encouraged Asian buyers to snap up goods in
Europe and resell them at home, a practice often referred to as
parallel trading or the grey market.
Broker JP Morgan Cazenove said in a note this month that
some luxury goods executives and consultants believed 20 to 40
percent of luxury sales in mainland China were now parallel.
"Price adjustments and strict limitations remain in our view
the only true defence against parallel trade," the broker said.
Burberry -- known for its trademark trench coats with camel,
red and black check linings, backed by ads featuring British
models Kate Moss and Cara Delevingne -- said trading in its
high-margin Hong Kong market had decelerated further.
It said same-store revenue in Hong Kong, where it made about
10 percent of sales and where tourists make up 80 percent of the
customer base, fell in "single-digit" terms in the second half.
Chinese tourists, an important Burberry customer group, have
been avoiding cities such as Hong Kong following last year's
pro-democracy protests, travelling instead to Europe, the United
States and other Asian destinations such as Japan and Korea.
Burberry saw "double digit" sales growth in the United
States and Europe and trading was particularly buoyant in
Britain, France and Italy, from both locals and tourists.
Revenue from directly operated stores rose 13 percent at
constant exchange rates in the half-year to March 31 and 9
percent on a same-store basis, slightly ahead of market
expectations.
Burberry shares were up 0.34 percent at 1,789.
($1 = 0.6780 pounds)
