LONDON, July 10 A shareholder in luxury UK fashion retailer Burberry sold 69 million pounds ($117 million) of shares in the company, equivalent to 1 percent of the firm's issued share capital, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The placement from an undisclosed investor was closed this morning and priced at 1445 pence a share, a premium of 1.8 percent to Wednesday's close of 1419 pence, the source said. The sale was run by Nomura.

Shares in Burberry were last trading up 3.3 percent at 1466 pence each at 1512 GMT. ($1 = 0.5877 British Pounds) (Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by Clare Hutchison)