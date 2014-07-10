PARIS, July 10 British luxury brand Burberry on Thursday warned that if exchange rates remained at current levels, that would have a "material impact on profits" as it posted a 12 percent rise in like-for-like retail sales for its fiscal first quarter to June.

As an indication, Burberry said for the current year's retail and wholesale profit, effective exchange rates would now reduce reported profit by about £55 million ($93.59 million) and adjusted operating margin to around 16 percent from 17.5 percent. ($1 = 0.5877 British Pounds) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt)