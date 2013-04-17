LONDON, April 17 British luxury group Burberry
posted a 9 percent rise in revenue for the second half
of the year, boosted by strong retail sales across Asia Pacific.
The seller of raincoats and leather goods, known for its
camel, red and black check pattern, said on Wednesday it made
1.116 billion pounds ($1.71 billion) of revenue in the six
months to March 31, ahead of analysts' average forecast of 1.098
billion pounds.
Last September Burberry shook the global luxury industry by
warning of a spending slowdown, particularly in China - the
driving force behind demand in recent years - but has been more
upbeat recently, highlighting a rebound in Chinese demand while
posting higher-than-expected third quarter sales in January.
It said fourth quarter group sales rose 10 percent to 503
million pounds, having grown 9 percent to 613 million pounds in
its third quarter after strong Christmas trading.