LONDON, July 27 British luxury brand Burberry
on Friday said it had ended talks with fragrance
partner Interparfums over a new agreement and
was looking at other ways of developing its fragrance and beauty
business.
Last week Burberry said it had served notice of its
intention to terminate the licence agreement with Interparfums
from the end of 2012 but that talks with the French
firm about the possibility of a new deal were ongoing.
"Discussions with Interparfums SA have ended," Burberry said
in a statement on Friday. "Burberry continues to pursue various
strategic options to develop fully its fragrance and beauty
business in the future."
Interparfums CEO Philippe Benacin told Reuters on July 17
the chances of securing a new deal with Burberry were "50-50".
Upon termination, Burberry said it would pay Interparfums
approximately 181 million euros ($222.63 million).
Analysts estimate Burberry's fragrance business accounts for
only about 2 percent of the British group's revenue but for
about half of Interparfum's net sales.