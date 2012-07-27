* Burberry ends tie-up talks with French partner
* To "fully" develop fragrance and cosmetics business
* Could opt for new partnerships or in-house production-Citi
* Beauty industry makes around 20 pct of luxury sector-Bain
By Rhys Jones and Antonella Ciancio
LONDON/MILAN, July 27 British luxury brand
Burberry will end its partnership with French fragrance
maker Interparfums at the end of this year to pursue
more profitable options in a beauty industry dominated by rivals
such as Christian Dior and Armani.
The maker of raincoats in distinctive camel, red and black
check pattern said on Friday it had ended talks with the maker
of Lanvin perfumes over new terms, paving the way for new
possible partnerships or in-house initiatives.
Interparfums, which has an exclusive worldwide licence for
Burberry's fragrance and beauty products, had been in talks with
the British firm since last December to create a new business
including a possible joint venture.
"Burberry continues to pursue various strategic options to
develop fully its fragrance and beauty business in the future,"
the British group said in a statement.
On July 16, Burberry had served notice of its intention to
terminate the licence agreement with effect from 31 December
2012 but talks had tentatively continued.
Analysts say Burberry aims to boost its fragrance and makeup
business by developing new skincare and makeup products,
strengthen control over its brand and enhance profits.
"We believe that Burberry management has great ambitions for
the business in terms of potential size," Citi analyst Thomas
Chauvet said in a note.
Burberry said it would pay Interparfums approximately 181
million euros ($222.6 million) when the licence ends at the end
of 2012, a figure that Chauvet estimates at around 250 million
euros including inventories and tangible assets.
Interparfums, which will lose a licence worth around half
its sales, said on Friday it expected preliminary full-year
sales in 2013 of between 240 and 250 millions euros.
It is targeting sales of 420 million euros in 2012.
However, it said it would use the cash to fund an
acquisition strategy that has already seen it bag Jimmy Choo,
Montblanc, Boucheron, Balmain and Repetto in two years.
After years of externalisation, fashion houses such as
Versace have bought back their licences to control costs, image
and margins. But products such as perfume, make-up and eyewear
require an expertise that clothing groups rarely have.
Licences are also an important source of revenue for
manufacturers. The loss of the Giorgio Armani eyewear licence to
eyewear giant Luxottica from 2013 prompted Italy's
smaller rival Safilo to cut revenue targets and jobs.
BUSINESS SCENTS
Burberry is still a minor player in the fragrance business,
which is estimated to be worth only about 2 percent of its
sales.
Fashion rivals such as Dior, Armani and Chanel have a larger
presence in the margin-enhancing prestige beauty industry, which
includes makeup and skincare products.
Perfumes and cosmetics accounted for around 21 percent of
the 191 billion euro global luxury market in 2011, according to
estimates by consultancy Bain & Co and industry body Altagamma.
Alongside jewels and accessories - which appeal to shoppers
of all ages and provide good margins for luxury makers - the
non-apparel segment is expected to outperform luxury industry
growth by 2014.
Analysts say Burberry should look for experienced skincare
and makeup manufacturers such as Estee Lauder, L'Oreal
and Coty for eventual partnerships.
Developing the cosmetic business under its own roof would
have initial costs for Burberry, Citi's Chauvet said.
He estimated a dilution of around 4-5 percent to Burberry's
earnings per share in the first two years of the new business,
assuming a lower initial revenue growth, and start-up costs
estimated at 30 million euros.
Shares in Burberry were down 0.5 percent by 1100 GMT, with
the STOXX Europe 600 personal and household goods index
almost flat. Shares in Interparfums, which have gained 17
percent since the start of the year, were down 2 percent.