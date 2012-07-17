LONDON, July 17 British luxury brand Burberry
said it has served notice of its intention to end its
fragrance and beauty products licence agreement with
InterParfums at the end of the year, though talks with
the French company continue.
"To maintain flexibility in pursuing its objective to
develop fully this business in the future, Burberry has served
notice of its intention to terminate the licence agreement with
effect from Dec. 31 2012," Burberry said on Tuesday.
It said upon termination Burberry would pay InterParfums
approximately 181 million euros ($221.54 million).
However, Burberry also said discussions with InterParfums
were continuing, adding their outcome "is uncertain".
Burberry and InterParfums, the exclusive worldwide licensee
for Burberry fragrance and beauty products, have been in talks
since last December regarding the potential establishment of a
new operating model for the Burberry fragrance and beauty
business.