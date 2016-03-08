LONDON, March 8 Burberry is attempting
to identity a mystery investor who has built up a stake of
nearly 5 percent in the company, pushing its shares to a
five-month high on Tuesday on speculation of a potential
takeover bid.
The company is reported to have asked HSBC, which is listed
as the custodian of the stake, to reveal the identity of its
client, according to a report in the Financial Times.
An investor building up a stake could put pressure on the
British firm, whose market capitalisation has fallen in the past
year amid concerns about falling demand from its key markets in
Asia, particularly China and Hong Kong.
A source close to the company said Burberry was focused on
the stake and keeping a close watch on it but there had been no
formal takeover bid made.
Burberry has spoken to its financial advisers Robey Warshaw
and Morgan Stanley about the growing stake, which broke a 5
percent barrier recently but was now just below the threshold.
Shares in the company jumped by more than 5 percent in early
trading, and were 4 percent higher at 1434 pence by 1005 GMT,
making it the biggest gainer on the FTSE index.
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang and Anjuli Davies)