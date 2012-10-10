* Burberry to announce taking perfume business in-house
* To be able to integrate perfume sales in its accounts
By Astrid Wendlandt
PARIS, Oct 10 British luxury brand Burberry
is expected to announce in its trading update on
Thursday that it is bringing its perfume business in-house after
its contract with Interparfums ends on Dec. 31,
industry sources close to the matter said.
"Burberry believe that they can accelerate the growth of
their perfume business better themselves," one of the sources
said on Wednesday.
When Burberry announced an end to its contract with
Interparfums in July, it said it would review its options, which
included finding another partner to make and distribute its
perfumes or integrating the whole business internally.
Burberry, which issued a profit warning in September, held
talks with Beaute Prestige International (BPI), the perfume unit
of Japan's Shiseido, but failed to come to a new
agreement, sources told Reuters last month.
Part of the problem was that Burberry wanted to consolidate
the sales and use BPI mainly as a distributor, the sources said
at the time.
Burberry will be able to continue taking advantage of
Interparfum's distribution partners, the first industry source
said, and Interparfums will help the British brand ensure a
smooth transition.
Another industry source confirmed that Burberry was
preparing to announce that it wished to integrate the perfume
business in its operations "because of the growth potential of
that category of product".
Analysts said in notes this week they expected an update on
the perfume operation in Burberry's half-year trading statement,
which is expected to be published on Thursday before the market
opens.
Burberry said in July it would buy back its perfume licence
from Interparfums for approximately 181 million euros ($236
million) after failing to reach an agreement with the
Paris-listed perfume maker.
Citi analysts said in a note that the figure could reach 250
million euros including inventories and tangible assets.
Under the licence model, brands receive royalty fees,
usually a percentage of sales, while the partners pocket the
remaining revenue.
If Burberry takes the perfume business in-house, it would
lead to start-up costs which Citi estimated at around 30 million
euros.
There might also be disruptions to the business for a year
or two as Burberry would have to create a perfume team from
scratch and renegotiate terms with suppliers which range from
juice makers to bottle manufacturers.
"One does not create a perfume business in one day," one
Paris-based luxury analyst said. "It took Dior and Chanel years
to build theirs."
BIG AMBITIONS
Integrating the perfume business means Burberry will be able
to consolidate its sales in its accounts, estimated this year to
be around 210 million euros.
The company has big ambitions for its new fragrance "Body,"
launched last year and for its perfume business overall,
analysts say, as it aims to narrow the gap with arch-rivals
Christian Dior SA and Chanel, which run their perfume
businesses internally.
Burberry, which is famous for its 1,500-euro trench coats
lined with its distinctive camel, red and black check pattern,
is also keen to develop skin care and make-up lines.
Perfume is usually the main entry point for luxury brands,
which is why controlling the product's communication and
marketing strategy is key.
Under its licence contract deal with Interparfums, Burberry
already controlled many steps, from designing the fragrance to
its marketing strategy, and now it wanted to take its
involvement a step further, the first industry source said.
Burberry and Interparfums declined to comment.