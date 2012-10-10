PARIS Oct 10 British luxury brand Burberry
is expected to announce in its trading update on
Thursday that it is bringing its perfume business in-house after
its contract with Interparfums ends on Dec.31,
industry sources close to the matter said.
"Burberry will say that they are bringing the
(perfume)operation in-house," one of the sources said on
Wednesday. "Burberry believe that they can accelerate the growth
of their perfume business better themselves," the same source
added.
When Burberry agreed to end its contract with Interparfums
in July, it said it would review its options, which included
finding another partner to make and distribute its perfumes or
take the whole business in-house.
Analysts said they expected an update on the issue in
Burberry's half-year trading statement on Thursday.