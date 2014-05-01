LONDON May 1 Christopher Bailey started his job
as chief executive of Burberry on Thursday, six months
after the British luxury goods group said he would take over the
top role from Angela Ahrendts who leaves for Apple.
Burberry, the 157-year-old-group known for its camel, red
and black check pattern, named its creative director Bailey as
Ahrendts's successor in October and said the change would take
place by mid-2014.
The pair had been credited with helping restore Burberry's
cachet after it became a victim of its own success in the 1990s
when its trademark pattern was embraced by the mass market,
losing its appeal to its core wealthy clientele.
Bailey, who will hold a dual role of chief creative and
chief executive officer, faces significant challenges, including
the planned integration of Japan into the group on expiry of an
apparel licence in 2015, as well as growing revenue in fragrance
and beauty after the firm began directly operating that business
last year.
Earlier in April, Burberry shrugged off industry jitters
about slowing growth in China to post a 19 percent rise in
second-half revenue.
Ahrendts, a former executive of U.S. fashion house Liz
Claiborne who has headed Burberry since 2006, will take up a
newly created position at Apple as a senior vice president with
oversight of retail and online stores.
