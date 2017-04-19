LONDON, April 19 British luxury brand Burberry
reported a slight slowdown in its fourth-quarter
comparable sales growth rate, as tough conditions in the United
States weighed on an "exceptional" performance in its home
market.
Known for its British-made trenchcoats, Burberry has
benefited from tourists taking advantage of a drop in the value
of the pound since the Brexit vote in June to buy luxury goods
in the British capital rather than other European cities.
Burberry said the British market remained strong and it
reiterated its full-year target. But comparable sales growth
rose just 2 percent in the fourth quarter, below an analyst
forecast of 3-4 percent growth, and below a third quarter rise
of 3 percent.
(Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by James Davey)