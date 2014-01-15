LONDON Jan 15 British luxury brand Burberry posted a 14 percent rise in underlying retail revenue in the Christmas quarter, though it cautioned that at current levels, exchange rates will be a significant headwind in the balance of its second half.

The 158-year-old seller of raincoats and leather goods, known for its camel, red and black check pattern, said on Wednesday it made 528 million pounds ($869.1 million) of retail revenue in the three months to Dec. 31.

That compared to analyst's average forecast of 520 million pounds, 464 million pounds in the same period last year and first half growth of 17 percent.

Comparable store sales growth was 12 percent, compared to 13 percent in the first half.

"The macro environment remains uncertain, but we are confident that our proven strategies will continue to deliver long-term value for shareholders," it said, adding that its full year guidance on retail, wholesale and licensing was unchanged.