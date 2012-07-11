* Q1 revenue up 11 pct vs forecast up 13 pct
* Q1 retail sales up 14 pct, wholesale up 9 pct
* Flags "more challenging external market"
* Shares down 6.3 pct
By James Davey
LONDON, July 11 Britain's Burberry
provided more evidence of China's economic slowdown on Wednesday
when the luxury goods company reported a decline in first
quarter sales growth.
But Burberry said its growth opportunity in China remained
huge, even though first quarter growth in retail revenue from
the country dropped to "mid-teens" percent versus growth of
about 20 percent in the second half of last year.
"We still see an enormous amount of opportunity ... We think
there's enormous momentum in the Burberry brand and lots more to
go for there," Chief Financial Officer Stacey Cartwright told
reporters.
China's June trade data on Tuesday showed imports rose at
only half the pace expected.
"We're mindful of negative data that comes out," said
Cartwright.
"What we do is make sure that as a business we remain
responsive, we focus on what we can control, and our message
to our teams is very much to ensure that we continue to
outperform irrespective of what the macro throws at us."
She said Burberry currently has 63 stores in China and sees
scope for up to 100, with a focus on opening much bigger stores.
China has been one of the main drivers of a boom in luxury
brands, with consumers eager to buy designer labels, including
Burberry's raincoats and other high-end fashions.
But luxury goods firms' shares have wobbled in the past few
months over worries about Europe's sovereign debt crisis and
slowing growth in China and other emerging markets, where
runaway demand for designer brands has previously managed to
offset weaker trends in the United States and Europe.
FORECASTS MISSED, SHARES FALL
Shares in the 156-year-old Burberry, famous for its
raincoats lined with a distinctive camel, red and black check
pattern, fell 6.3 percent after it said revenue increased an
underlying 11 percent to 408 million pounds ($632 million) in
the three months to the end of June.
That was down from growth of 15 percent in the fourth
quarter of the previous year and compares with analysts'
consensus forecast for growth of 13 percent, according to a
company poll.
Chief Executive Angela Ahrendts described the firm's
performance as "robust" but flagged "a more challenging external
environment."
Burberry shares, down nearly 20 percent since the end of
March, were down 81 pence at 1,203 pence at 1023 GMT, valuing
the business at about 5.15 billion pounds.
French rival LVMH was dragged down 2.8 percent.
Analysts at Investec said it was no surprise Burberry's
shares were down given the small miss versus forecasts and the
outlook comment.
"We note however that full year guidance appears unchanged
and Q1 is Burberry's smallest quarter," they said, adding they
remain long-term buyers of the stock.
Burberry globally trades from 196 retail stores, 207
concessions, 48 outlets and 58 franchise stores.
First quarter retail revenue was up an underlying 14 percent
to 280 million pounds, with comparable store sales up 6 percent,
led by growth in the UK, France, Germany and China.
Wholesale revenue rose an underlying 9 percent to 102
million pounds, in line with company guidance.
However, licensing revenue fell an underlying 5 percent to
26 million pounds, impacted by the phasing of licence
terminations.
Burberry added that talks with fragrance partner
Interparfums were continuing on whether it wants to
buy out the unexpired portion of a license. It must decide by
the end of July.